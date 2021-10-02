Newport Aquarium offering guests a unique adventure with Underwater Scavenger Hunt















Newport Aquarium is challenging guests to an Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World.

The new activity adds another level of fun as you search the aquarium, above and below water, for hidden globes. Those hold the key to one lucky family winning a four-pack of annual passes to enjoy a full year of adventures. Along the way, participants will encounter some adorable and fascinating new animals recently added to the aquarium.

One of the unusual animals visitors will discover are the new Spiny Lumpsuckers. Their strange name is pretty spot-on as the small fish use a suction cup on their belly to attach to solid surfaces like rocks and seaweeds. That helps to make up for the weak swimming you might expect from a creature that looks to be equal parts golf ball and fish.

The Underwater Scavenger Hunt is meant to help guests to relax and change their perspective so they don’t miss out on any of the aquarium’s fascinating creatures. While searching through the underwater environments for the hidden globes, they’re sure to see everything.

“The magic is in slowing down and looking just a little bit closer,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “When you do, you’re always rewarded with something special that you may have overlooked before.”

The Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World runs through November 19 and is included free with general admission.

Capacities are limited so advance ticket purchase is required. For more information and tickets, visit NewportAquarium.com.

Newport Aquarium