Lt. Dale Brown among the names added to Fallen Firefighters Memorial; flags at half staff today















Late Covington Fire Lt. Dale Brown was among 14 firefighters statewide whose names were added to the Kentucky Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Frankfort this week during a ceremony led by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Brown, who served in Covington for 25 years, died in 2019 after battling cancer linked to his years as a firefighter.

While acknowledging that “grief is difficult, even if the loss was in amazing service,” Gov. Beshear called Brown and the 13 others “selfless heroes” and called on Kentuckians to recognize their service and sacrifice.

“It’s truly the selfless and heroic work that our firefighters do every single day that sets the true tone for why we’re here,” Gov. Beshear said. “You have our underlying respect, admiration. You have the entire Commonwealth’s love.”

Brown joined Covington in 1986 and retired in 2011. He came from a family with a tradition of service in public safety: His father, two brothers, and a brother-in-law also served in the Covington’s fire department, and a sister was an emergency dispatcher.

Covington Fire Chief Mark Pierce, who knew Brown for 20 years, remembered him as a mentor and teacher to newer firefighters.

“He loved what he did, and he was always willing to help,” he said.

Brown’s inclusion on the memorial is bittersweet, Pierce said: “He died way too early, but it’s a tribute to him and firefighters everywhere that his service will never be forgotten.”

The Covington Fire Department was represented at the service by Lt. Jimmy Adams, who is a friend of the Brown family.

Flags at half staff

Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff today in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service commemorates the brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans. The service begins Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in these tributes. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

About the memorial

The memorial is in Juniper Hill Park on Louisville Road. With the additions, it will contain 237 names.

The memorial itself is over 19 feet high and is topped with a stainless steel multifaceted Maltese cross, the national symbol of firefighters. Supporting the cross is a massive polished black granite obelisk whose pedestal is hand-etched with a collage of firefighters in action.