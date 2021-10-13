KYTC district gives heads up on resurfacing of Mary Ingles Highway in Campbell County next week















KYTC District Office advises motorists that a resurfacing project will start next week on a section of KY 445 (Mary Ingles Highway) in Campbell County.

Base failure work is scheduled to start the week of Oct. 18, on KY 445 (Mary Ingles Highway) between KY 8 (Industrial Road) to KY 6335 (Old KY 8) (0 – 1.1 mile-marker), from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

Milling and resurfacing operations will take place the week of Oct. 25, during the same hours.

Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews.

Work is weather-dependent. The project has an Oct. 29 anticipated completion date.



Motorists can get Northern Kentucky road construction updates on District 6 Road Report. Follow KYTC District 6 on the Facebook page