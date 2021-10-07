KY State Chamber elects new board chair; names NKY’s Colvin and McGraw to leadership positions















Two prominent Northern Kentuckians have been elected to leadership positions on the board of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, as the group also named a new board chair for the year.

Garren Colvin, CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, has been elected Vice Chair of Membership and Business Services of the state Chamber. Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG, has been named chair of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation.

Diane Medley, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MCM CPAs and Advisors, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the 2022 term, succeeding Winston Griffin, CEO and chairman of Laurel Grocery Company, whose term expired September 30.

While serving on the Kentucky Chamber’s Board of Directors, Medley has held positions on the Chamber’s Executive Committee and previously chaired the Chamber’s Foundation Board.



“We are excited to welcome Diane as she takes over as chair of the Kentucky Chamber’s Board of Directors,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “As a long-time member of the chamber and our board, Diane has played a key role in shaping and advancing our organization. We want to thank Diane for her dedication and look forward to the accomplishments we will achieve under her leadership over the next year!”



Medley, a native of Meade County, has spent 40 years leading the state in public accounting. In 1988, she co-founded Chilton & Medley, which later turned into Mountjoy Chilton Medley LLP in 2010. Since then, Medley has led MCM to be the largest CPA firm in the region and 72nd largest in the nation, with approximately 350 employees across six locations in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. During the time she was the firm’s Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Medley was recognized as the first woman in the region to have this leadership position within a major firm, and one of only a few in the U.S. Top 100.

In addition to Medley’s years of service to the Kentucky Chamber, she has also served in many leadership capacities for the University of Louisville, her alma mater. Medley previously chaired the University of Louisville Foundation Board, currently serves as treasurer and board member on the University Board of Trustees, and is a board member, the secretary and finance committee chair of U of L Health, the entity that governs the university’s hospital system.

Medley has been involved with many other organizations across Kentucky, including Greater Louisville Inc., Louisville Chapter of NAWBO, and Kentucky Society of CPAs, Leadership Kentucky, Leadership Louisville, Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the Ogle Foundation and One Southern Indiana.



Kevin Smith, Beam Suntory Vice President of Kentucky Bourbon Affairs, will serve as chair-elect for 2023. Serving with Medley and Smith on the Chamber’s Executive Committee will be:



• Immediate Past Chair: Winston Griffin, Chairman of the Board/CEO, Laurel Grocery Company, London

• Vice Chair, Administration: Mike Castle, EVP, COO and CEO, Feed Division, Alltech, Inc.

• Vice Chair, Communications: Stephen Branscum, President & CEO, Branscum Construction Company, Russell Springs

• Vice Chair, Membership and Business Services: Garren Colvin, CEO, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood

• Vice Chair, Public Affairs: LaJuana Wilcher, Partner, English Lucas Priest & Owsley, LLP, Bowling Green,

• Treasurer: Scott Davis, Chairman and CEO, Field & Main Bank, Henderson

• Small Business Representative: Condrad Daniels, President, HJI Supply Chain Solutions, Louisville

• Chair, Kentucky Chamber Foundation: Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern KY International Airport, Erlanger

• At-Large Member: Spencer Coates, President, Houchens Industries, Inc., Bowling Green

• At-Large Member: Susan Elkington, President, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Georgetown

• At-Large Member: Mark Newman, Executive Vice President, UK HealthCare, Lexington

• President & CEO: Ashli Watts, President & CEO, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Frankfort

Newly Elected Directors:

• Shannon Arvin, President & CEO, Keeneland Association, Lexington

• Donovan Blackburn, CEO, Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville

• Melissa Norman Bork, Partner, Dentons Bingham Greenbaum LLP, Louisville

• Jim Coleman, Chairman & CEO, Coleman Crest Farm, Lexington

• John Crockett III, President, LG&E and KU Energy LLC, Louisville,

• Jeb Duke, Regional President Kentucky Medicaid, Humana Inc., Louisville,

• Kimberly Halbauer, Kentucky Regional President, Fifth Third Bank, Kentucky, Louisville

• Deanna Herrmann, CEO, London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce, London

• Anthony Houston, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health, Lexington,

• Nate Morris, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Rubicon Global, Lexington

• OJ Oleka, President, Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges & Universities, Frankfort

• Hollie Spade, Director Legislative Affairs, AT&T, Louisville

• Sharon Votaw, SVP, Chief Human Resource Officer, Lexmark International, Inc., Lexington

A full board listing, including members continuing their terms, can be found online at kychamber.com.