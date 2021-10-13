Kentucky’s lone democrat in U.S. congressional delegation announces his eighth term is his last















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

It’s the end of an era, as the only Democratic member of Kentucky’s congressional delegation announced on Tuesday that his eighth term as a member of the U. S. House of Representatives will be his last.



Congressman John Yarmuth has represented the Third Congressional District since first winning election in 2006 when he defeated incumbent Republican Anne Northup. Since then, he has donated his congressional salary to various charitable organizations in the Louisville area.

Among recent accomplishments while in office, Yarmuth served as chairman of the House Budget Committee since 2019. He was also the author of the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in March aimed at speeding up the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which plunged the nation into recession.

In a video posted on YouTube, Yarmuth stated, “If truth be told, I didn’t expect to be in Congress this long. I always said I couldn’t imagine being here longer than 10 years. After every election, I was asked how much longer I intended to serve, and I never had an answer. Today I do. This term will be my last.”

While Yarmuth says his health is excellent, “I know the significant physical demands of the job will only become more challenging. I will be 75 when my current term ends, and the desire to have more control of my time in the years I have left has become a high priority.”

Yarmuth said that includes spending more time with his grandson, “And I’d like to spend more of my golden years with my family in Louisville.”

The first person to offer comments on Yarmuth’s retirement, was a fellow Louisvillian from the other end of the political spectrum, Republican U. S. Senator Mitch McConnell.

“I applaud John for his many years of public service and wish him well on his retirement. We always shared a deep affinity for our hometown, Louisville, and a strong sense of loyalty to our constituents and neighbors. I wish John the best as he takes a step back to spend more time with his family.”

At least two Democrats have already said they would run for Yarmuth’s seat.

Shortly after the retirement announcement was made, Kentucky State Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey made his plans known on Twitter:

“With the news that our outstanding Congressman John Yarmuth is retiring, I’m excited to announce my bid for US Congress in #KY03.”

Back in July, Kentucky House member Attica Scott said she had planned to challenge Yarmuth in the 2022 election.