Kentuckians For The Commonwealth to host ‘People’s Hearing’ at Randolph Park in Covington















Kentuckians For The Commonwealth is hosting a People’s Hearing on Wednesday, October 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m, at the shelter at Randolph Park in Covington.

Members of the community have been invited to speak, with elected officials and neighbors welcome to come and listen.

Planned speakers include Pamela Mullins of Covington as emcee and as a part of Community Restorative Justice – Covington; Lance Soto from Covington and with the American Indian Movement – Indiana and Kentucky Chapter will speak and offer a land acknowledgement; Richard Young of Elsmere will talk about voting rights for people with felonies in their past; Penny Blevins from Covington will be talking about housing in Covington – specifically related to the situation residents face in City Heights; Bethany Higgins will talk about housing issues as well; Destiny Owen of Elsmere will lead an art build for youth to share their vision through art; members of Robbins Street Choir will close our event in song.

Other speakers are not yet confirmed, and the plan is to offer space for some people to share their stories who came to attend the event.

In addition to Kentuckians For The Commonwealth, space will be available for the American Indian Movement – Indiana and Kentucky Chapter, Esperanza Center, Community Restorative Justice – Covington, and for the art project.

The event is planned to be livestreamed from facebook.com/NKY.KFTC.

Event organizers will also be encouraging people to mask and practice social distance, and offering bottled water and packaged snacks for folks who attend.