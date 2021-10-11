KCP&R to host annual Halloween Happenings Haunted Trail Oct. 15 at Middleton-Mills Park















Kenton County Parks and Recreation (KCP&R) is hosting its annual frightening Halloween Happenings Haunted Trail on Friday, October 15 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Middleton-Mills Park. Admission and parking will be available at the football field.

The Haunted Halloween Trail is a quarter-mile long filled with fright and drama. Ghosts, goblins, witches, and creatures are ready to frighten those attending. The recommended age is six years old and above, but it is at the parent’s discretion whether or not their child is age-appropriate for the Haunted Halloween Trail.

Admission is either the donation of a non-perishable food or personal care item for Be Concerned or $1 per person. It’s a creepy bargain.

At 10 p.m. the gate at the entrance will close. Everyone in line before this time will be able to walk the trail.

There is a shelter house at the end of the Haunted Trail where ‘survivors’ may wish to sample complimentary ‘Bat’s Blood’ (punch) served by Ghostesses. Concessions will be available through Northern Kentucky Baseball.

A hayride shuttle will take participants back to their vehicles.

Middleton-Mills Park is located at 3415 Mills Rd. in Covington.

Kenton County Parks & Recreation