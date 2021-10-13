Joe Cotton: Stock pick of the week is fuboTV, a streaming platform for sports, news, entertainment















Market Assessment as of 10-9-21.

We believe we are probably now in a Bear Market, and we would be selling the risky High Priced, High PE Ratio stocks like stocks like Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) 3228.54, Align Technology (ALGN) 643.56 and Chipotle (CMG) 1817.61, which are beginning to fall.

See charts of CMG and ISRG below.

Our “Stock of The Week” is fuboTV (FUBO) 25.12.

It operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news and entertainment content in the U.S. and Europe. It is aggressive and fast-growing and indicates that it will be offering Online Betting as part of the service sometime in the 3rd quarter of 2021. It is a very risky stock. I own FUBO and Options – which I bought this week.

The stock sold for over $55 in January of 2021. Go to www.finance.yahoo.com to find updated news about the company. It reports that there are 141.67M shares outstanding and a float of 129.64M shares. Of that total, 22.9M shares are sold short as of 9/15/21 (17.42% of the float)……making the stock a prime candidate for a Short Squeeze.

