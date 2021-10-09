Iconic Suspension Bridge to be closed to vehicular traffic for at least the rest of the year















The John A. Roebling Bridge — the Suspension Bridge — will remain closed to vehicular traffic for the rest of the year to allow more time for the repairs needed to preserve the iconic landmark.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) made the announcement Friday.

The Roebling Bridge has been closed since Feb. 15 and initially was scheduled to reopen to traffic by the end of November.

But KYTC engineers determined that additional repairs were needed, including replacement of expansion joints on the northern approach. A pedestrian sidewalk will remain open during the closure.

KYTC will have the bridge open to traffic by the end of the year, but some work will take place in the spring of 2022 that will require a lane closure.

The 154-year-old bridge also was closed in April 2019 as a safety precaution after sandstone fragments broke from the east side of the north tower. Temporary netting was installed, and the bridge was reopened in August 2019.

KYTC and the State Historic Preservation Office representatives developed a project that addressed several issues to preserve and protect the structure for future generations.

The $4.7 million project was awarded to Lithko Restoration Technologies, LLC. The project includes masonry work and the repair and replacement of sections of sandstone on the north and south anchorages and towers.

Other work includes minor deck and sidewalk repair.

The Roebling Bridge carries approximately 8,100 vehicles a day. Motorists may use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (US 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (US 27) as a detour.