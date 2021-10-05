Horizon Community Funds, Villa Madonna Academy team up for fund to support academic excellence















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky manages the newly established Villa Madonna Academy Fund, which supports academic excellence and a continued legacy of service with its students.

“We are honored to partner with Villa Madonna Academy, one of Northern Kentucky’s high-quality education institutions with a strong heritage that dates back to 1904,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “Fund partnerships are a great way for schools to grow awareness and fundraising support for their mission while knowing that Horizon Community Funds provides sound fiduciary oversight and administrative support of the fund.”

Villa Madonna Academy is a private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school that was built on the Benedictine values of reverence, respect, hospitality, prayer, peace, and service. The school’s approach to customized academics, inclusive extracurricular activities, religious instruction, and community service broadens students’ life experiences while instilling confidence, respect, and a sense of community.

“Villa Madonna Academy is excited to partner with Horizon Community Funds as we continue the mission and vision of the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery,” said Villa Madonna Academy Executive Director Pamela McQueen.

“With a history of academic excellence, spiritual growth, and values of hospitality, service, and scholarship, we celebrate this legacy here in our community.”

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or can opt to make a non-endowed gift that provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

For more information or to make a gift to the Villa Madonna Academy Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is a qualified public charitable 501(c)(3) organization established as a community foundation in 2017 by Northern Kentucky leaders. Its mission is to unite resources to raise the quality of life for all people in the Northern Kentucky community.