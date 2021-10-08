Governor says masks, vaccinations are making a difference — but 16 pediatric patients are hospitalized and four are on ventilator















On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear said due to increased vaccinations and more Kentuckians wearing masks indoors, the Commonwealth continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate, hospitalizations, ICU admittances and ventilator use, while the state’s economy thrives.

The Governor said Kentucky has now surpassed 9,000 deaths due to COVID-19, more than the state has lost in any modern war.

“While we are all excited about the trends and where we’re going, let’s remember that we’re going to live with these scars and trauma and loss for a long time. Let’s make sure that we give ourselves space and do something about it. And the No. 1 thing we can do is get vaccinated,” said Gov. Beshear.

From March 1 to Oct. 6, 85.1% of COVID-19 cases, 91.2% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 82.8% of COVID-19 deaths have been among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.

From March 2020 to May 2021, 74% of all COVID-19 deaths in the Commonwealth were among those 70 and older; from June 1 to Oct. 6, 2021, only 47% of deaths were among those 70 and older.

“Even if you think you’re young enough to battle this thing off, if you are unvaccinated, you are in trouble,” said Gov. Beshear. “This thing is that deadly – please go out and get that shot. There’s a lot of protection if you are vaccinated.”

As of today, 148 adult ICU beds are available in the Commonwealth. There are 16 pediatric patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; six are in the ICU; four are on a ventilator.

“As a dad, I know every time your kids are hurt, it’s a panic inside you,” said Gov. Beshear. “If people say, ‘It’s only four kids on a ventilator’ – no. It’s four. And that is far too many.”

On Thursday, Kenton County reported 85 new cases, Boone County 70 and Campbell County 41.

The state’s positivity rate is now down to 8.67%. There were 50 new deaths reported statewide and 2,625 new cases.