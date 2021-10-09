Go Pantry expands leadership program to 35 high school students in fight against childhood hunger















GO Pantry has expanded its Student Ambassador and Junior Board programs for the 2021-22 school year. These leadership positions are a unique opportunity for high school students to learn about community service through hands-on participation with GO Pantry’s board of directors. Both programs are designed to represent GO Pantry among high schools, to grow in knowledge of non-profit work, and to increase awareness of food insecurity throughout Northern Kentucky.



GO Pantry’s mission is to provide emergency food support to NKY kids in need. The development of the Junior Board and Ambassador programs is an important focus of our “kids feed kids” program. What initially started as volunteer opportunities for teens has evolved into an intentional student-driven community leadership initiative. The GO Pantry Ambassador Council (“GPAC”) is a talented group of high school students working together to make GO Pantry stronger by leading food drives and community events. Their creativity and energy helps spread the word about childhood food insecurity, which helps fuel the mission to feed our local kids in need.

Dr. Holly Danneman and Matt McIntire provide professional leadership and mentorship to both programs for GO Pantry. “What started three years ago as a group of nine student ambassadors has now expanded to thirty-five! These students, representing twelve different schools, are so inspiring, “ says Dr. Danneman. “Their genuine fervor to combat childhood food insecurity throughout NKY strengthens my faith in this generation’s devotion to improve the present….and the future.”



After interviewing many qualified candidates, the following students were selected based on their applications, interviews, school achievements and previous volunteer service in the community.



Junior Board Members

Annie Heuker, Notre Dame Academy

Corinne Mozea, Ignite/Simon Kenton High School

Noah Francis, St Henry District High School

Sarah Woodrum, Notre Dame Academy



Ambassadors

Courtney Dietrich, Beechwood High School

Emily Wright, Beechwood High School

Madison Disibio, Boone County High School

Samantha Disken, Boone County High School

Heng Yang, Conner High School

Kaden Early, Conner High School

Aiden Wagenlander, Cooper High School

Ella Leicht, Cooper High School

Emily Wol, Cooper High School

Ethan Leicht, Cooper High School

Morgan Brow, Cooper High School

Jack Kreutzjans, Covington Catholic High School

Sophia Beccaccio, Dixie Heights High School

John Brewer, Ignite/Cooper High School

Britton Murphy, Notre Dame Academy

Cathrine Ghazala, Notre Dame Academy

Ellie Puglisi, Notre Dame Academy

Madison Payne, Notre Dame Academy

Paige Summe, Notre Dame Academy

Tessa Schulte, Notre Dame Academy

Andrew Roach, Ryle High School

Ashley Downing, Ryle High School



Joey Sander, Ryle High School

Madeline Berner, Ryle High School

Will Downing, Ryle High School

Carson Gould, St Henry District High School

Ellie Quinn, St Henry District High School

Paige Arthur, St Henry District High School

Ben Dropic, Villa Madonna Academy

Rachel Raziano, Villa Madonna Academy

Max Rice, Walton Verona High School

“The GO Pantry Ambassadors are not only our leaders of the future, but they are also leading in very meaningful ways today,” says Matt McIntire, GPAC co-leader. “We are excited to see all they accomplish for their classmates during the 2021-22 school year.”

GO Pantry works with schools in Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant and Dearborn counties to provide food to children who do not have enough to eat at home. For reasons identified by the school, the children GO Pantry helps with the GO BOXES and GO BAGS will not receive the food they need on the days that schools are not open. During the school year, these kids receive breakfast and lunch during the school day. GO Pantry is stepping up to provide food to these children on days they are not at school.