Gateway CTC celebrating National Arts, Humanities month — join in a contest by creating a video















Gateway Community & Technical College joins thousands of arts organizations and communities across the nation to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month in October.

To celebrate, Gateway invites students, employees, and community stakeholders to create a film or video (seven minutes or less in length) that focuses on the importance of arts and humanities.

Video submissions are due by Oct. 13 at midnight.

“Arts and humanities are cause for celebration as we continue to explore and discover who we are as a community and as individuals,” said Paul Frazier, chair, Gateway’s Arts and Humanities Month committee.

Find more information and submission details for the video contest here.

To continue the Arts & Humanities celebration, there will be displays at each of Gateway’s three campuses throughout the month.

A unique exhibition will be shown during the college’s student activities period on Wednesdays at the Edgewood Campus. Videos contest submissions will be premiered. In addition, an art display developed by the students at Saint Paul Elementary School in Florence will be open for viewing.

National Arts and Humanities Month (NAHM) is a coast-to-coast collective celebration of culture in America. Each year since 1993, NAHM has helped give millions of Americans the opportunity to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives and has encouraged them to begin a lifelong habit of active participation.