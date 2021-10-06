Final orange beam put in place on Ovation’s 100k sq. ft. office building in Newport, new era underway















The final steel beam was raised on the Class A Office Building at Ovation, a 100,000 square foot building featuring plaza level retail.

To celebrate this milestone, Corporex held a “topping out” ceremony for its latest addition to the Ovation development on Monday.



The ceremony began with opening remarks from Tom Banta, Managing Director of Corporex.

Prior to the ceremony, local city and county officials, and members of the Corporex’s leadership team signed the orange beam before it was later put into place.



“Our vision for Ovation was always to directly connect the community with the riverfront,” said Banta. “Laying the final steel beam on the office building has been an integral piece of the final stages of Phase II. The building is expected to be completed in October 2022 and we couldn’t be more excited.”



In addition to the office building, Phase II of the Ovation development will be comprised of an adjacent hotel – a 132-room Homewood Suites by Hilton which will feature select suites with skyline views, fitness area, and two bars – one located on the rooftop and the other at plaza level. In total, the hotel and office building are a $53 million dollar investment.



The overall Ovation development consists of 25 acres of land in Newport at the southeast intersection of the Ohio and Licking Rivers.

The mixed-used development has breathtaking views of the Cincinnati skyline and the surrounding bridges.

Once complete, Ovation will span 25-acres and 4.5 city blocks located on the Ohio riverfront in Northern Kentucky. The development will be comprised of more than 1,000 residential units, restaurants, retail, hotels and offices.