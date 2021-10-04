Disabled American Veterans recognizes convenience store retailer EG America as Partner of the Year















DAV (Disabled American Veterans) recognized EG America with three prestigious awards during its inaugural Dinner of Gratitude at DAV National Headquarters in Erlanger recently.

EG America was named Partner of the Year, the top award given to a DAV corporate partner that has exemplified a strong commitment to DAV’s mission of service to disabled veterans and their families during the past year. EG America was also recognized with DAV’s National Adjutants Circle and Champions for Heroes awards.

EG America, headquartered in Cincinnati, is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the U.S.

“EG America has made a long-standing commitment to DAV in many ways to support our mission by raising funds and awareness of our organization in their U.S. stores,” said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV. “Since our partnership began in 2019, EG America has raised more than $1.6 million dollars to help DAV provide services to America’s heroes. EG’s leadership and store teams’ outstanding commitment to the veteran community exemplify how our partners can help amplify the mission in the communities DAV serves.”

In addition, during the month of November, EG America will launch an in-store campaign to mark Veterans Day and honor the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women who have served our country. Team Members will ask Guests to donate an amount of their choosing to DAV during checkout. Funds donated to DAV help veterans know they are not alone by helping them:

• Get the benefits they deserve

• Receive transportation to medical appointments

• Find meaningful employment

• Receive assistance during times of disaster

The convenience stores participating in the promotion include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.



“Our partnership with DAV has always been a very important initiative to our company and is fully supported by our Guests,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “We are honored to be recognized and extremely grateful for these prestigious awards from DAV, and our team would like to dedicate these to the hundreds of veteran Team Members and Guests in our more than 1,700 stores across America.”