DHL hub at CVG is hiring for 500 positions for holiday shipping season; career fair today or apply online















With holiday shipping season around the corner, DHL Express is hiring for 500 positions at its hub at CVG Airport.

The company is hosting a career fair today to fill the positions, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DHL Recruiting Center, 77 Comair Blvd., Erlanger.

Applicant unable to attend the job fair can also apply online here.

Workforce needs are due to the dramatic rise in shipment volumes over the past several months and a 15% approximate increase in holiday shipment volumes across the U.S.

Full-time and part-time jobs are available for warehouse and ramp cargo agents and forklift operators with an opportunity to earn up to $21 an hour depending on shifts/benefits. Eligible benefits include medical, dental, vision, college tuition reimbursement, free employee meal and a fixed schedule of work.

Requirements may include:

• The ability to sort, load, and unload materials.

• Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds on a consistent basis and 70 pounds at times.

Applicants should bring a driver’s license or state issued photo ID, social security card, and state-issued birth certificate.