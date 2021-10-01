Cleanup event for Kenton Co. residents this weekend offers opportunity to dispose of problematic trash















Need to do some fall cleaning?

An event this weekend can help you not only make extra space in your basement and shed but also get rid of problematic items like oil, antifreeze, televisions, and tires.

On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, Kenton County Public Works will host the annual fall clean-up event at its garage in Independence. Full details are available at the Fall Clean-Up event Facebook page.

There are a few rules: It’s for Kenton County residents only, you must have an ID, you must unload the stuff yourself, and commercial ventures (junk haulers, construction removal companies, etc.) are prohibited.

A wide variety of problematic stuff will be accepted.

Accepted:

• Appliances (including those with Freon, but they need to be empty of food).

• Yard debris.

• Household trash.

• Scrap metal.

• Electronics (anything with a power cord; one TV per vehicle).

• Motor and rechargeable batteries.

• 20 lb. propane grill tank.

• Oil and antifreeze (in labeled containers).

• Tires (if more than 10, you must call (859) 392-1919 by close of business Thursday, Sept. 30, to get approval).

• Recyclables (cardboard, aluminum, plastics #1 & #2).

• Lawn equipment and power tools (remove all fluids like oil/gas).

Not accepted:

• Hazardous materials.

• Pesticides.

• Paint/stains.

• Liquid waste.

• Fire extinguishers.

• Large tanks/cylinders.

• Fluorescent bulbs.

• Shingles.

• Concrete, brick, and dirt.

• Junk vehicles (including boats).

“Many people want to do the right thing when it comes to getting rid of unwanted items that could harm the environment, and these events are tailor-made for them,” said Stephanie Bacher, the City’s Solid Waste and Recycling supervisor. “We know lots of people who hold on to items like these for months waiting for cleanup and recycling events. Now’s their chance.”

City of Covington