Andy Beshear announces his intent to seek reelection to second term in 2023















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday he will be seeking reelection to a second term as Kentucky’s chief executive in 2023.

In a short post on his personal Facebook page, Beshear said, “Today, I filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election for governor of Kentucky. There are so many challenges facing our Commonwealth. Kentuckians are counting on me to deliver, and I won’t let them down.”

Beshear, a Democrat, won the gubernatorial race in 2019 in a close contest against Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, with a margin of just over 5,100 votes of the more than 957,000 cast in the race. He was the only Democrat to win a statewide race that year among Kentucky’s Constitutional Officers.



While having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic just a few months after taking office, he has also been working on economic development, and just this week announced that Ford Motor Company along with SK Innovation will build two plants to manufacture electric vehicle batteries at Glendale in Hardin County, just off Interstate 65.

Beshear, the son of former Governor Steve Beshear, graduated from Henry Clay High School in Lexington, graduated magna cum laude from Vanderbilt University and earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

He was elected Kentucky Attorney General in 2015, where he served one term before running for governor.

While he is expected to keep current Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on his ticket in 2023, legislation passed by the General Assembly means Beshear will not have to formally announce his running mate until after the 2023 primary election.



While several Republicans have indicated they are potential gubernatorial candidates in 2023, Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon is the only major member of the GOP who has officially announced his candidacy and filed his intent with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.



No other Democrats have challenged Beshear thus far.