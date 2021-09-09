A Newport High School senior has served up the winning logo for this year’s Taste of Newport, a month-long event that kicked-off Sept. 1st.
Instead of the typical street fair from years past, this year’s Taste of Newport was will last for an entire month with restaurants participating digitally. meetNKY has developed a digital passport featuring all the great deals being offered by Newport restaurants throughout the month of September. The mobile digital passport is available by visiting Taste of Newport Pass.
“This pass will function similarly to a free coupon book with the major difference being that it is delivered via text and email to passholders phones,” Kirkpatrick said. “In addition to discounts at Newport restaurants, passholders will be able to check-in and be eligible for prizes.”
Drake Ward submitted the winning logo and received a $50 AMC Theater gift card and plaque from Julie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of meetNKY/Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is partnering with the City of Newport to present Taste of Newport.
“Even though all the designs were good, Drake’s design stood out right away as clean, simple, and exactly what they were looking for,” Kirkpatrick said.
Drake Ward said he is honored that his logo was selected as the winning Taste of Newport entry.
“I sort of had to rush it, but it came together for me,” Drake said. “I am fascinated by art and graphic design, and the contest was a great way to express myself through my art. So, I really enjoyed participating in the content.”
Newport High School teacher Bonnie Stacey described Drake as a “very talented young man that, even during virtual instruction, always puts forth 100% and works hard to improve his skill as a designer.”
“As his teacher, I am extremely proud of Drake and this accomplishment,” Stacey said. “I am looking forward to working with him during his senior year and watching him grow as a graphic designer.”
Businesses participating in Taste of Newport are:
Blaze Cigar Lounge and Bar
Brio Italian Grille
Carabello Coffee
Clean Eatz
Coaches Corner
Colonel De’s Herbs & Spices
Crazy Fox Saloon
Edible Arrangements
Full of Bologna – Burkart’s Carry Out Location
Full of Bologna – Cricket’s Location (previously Flow Koffee Kombucha)
GameWorks
Hofbrauhaus
Hot Head Burritos
Jerry’s Jug House
JerZees Pub & Grub
Jet Age Records
Kon-Tiki On The Levee
Lana’s Diner
Pensive Distilling Co.
Pepper Pod Restaurant
Pompilios
Port South Foods at Walt’s Center Lanes
Roebling Books & Coffee
Rotolo Bowling Bocce Eatery
Sis’s On Monmouth
Sweet Tooth Candies & Ice Cream
Taco Bell
The Baker’s Table Restaurant
The Boardroom
The Little Spoon Bakery & Café
Trailhead Coffee
Webb’s BBQ
Wooden Cask Brewing Company – York Street
Wooden Cask Brewing Company at Newport On The Levee
In addition to discounts at Newport venues, passholders will be able to check-in and be eligible for prizes.
The main prizes (2):
Visited most participating businesses
Visited most restaurants
Random drawings
Prizes include promoting other “Hospitality” businesses in the city: get-a-away packages, tickets for entertainment venues and Gift Cards from participating businesses. Winners will be announced in early October.