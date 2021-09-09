













A Newport High School senior has served up the winning logo for this year’s Taste of Newport, a month-long event that kicked-off Sept. 1st.

Instead of the typical street fair from years past, this year’s Taste of Newport was will last for an entire month with restaurants participating digitally. meetNKY has developed a digital passport featuring all the great deals being offered by Newport restaurants throughout the month of September. The mobile digital passport is available by visiting Taste of Newport Pass.

“This pass will function similarly to a free coupon book with the major difference being that it is delivered via text and email to passholders phones,” Kirkpatrick said. “In addition to discounts at Newport restaurants, passholders will be able to check-in and be eligible for prizes.”

Drake Ward submitted the winning logo and received a $50 AMC Theater gift card and plaque from Julie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of meetNKY/Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is partnering with the City of Newport to present Taste of Newport.

“Even though all the designs were good, Drake’s design stood out right away as clean, simple, and exactly what they were looking for,” Kirkpatrick said.

Drake Ward said he is honored that his logo was selected as the winning Taste of Newport entry.

“I sort of had to rush it, but it came together for me,” Drake said. “I am fascinated by art and graphic design, and the contest was a great way to express myself through my art. So, I really enjoyed participating in the content.”

Newport High School teacher Bonnie Stacey described Drake as a “very talented young man that, even during virtual instruction, always puts forth 100% and works hard to improve his skill as a designer.”

“As his teacher, I am extremely proud of Drake and this accomplishment,” Stacey said. “I am looking forward to working with him during his senior year and watching him grow as a graphic designer.”

Businesses participating in Taste of Newport are:

Blaze Cigar Lounge and Bar

Brio Italian Grille

Carabello Coffee

Clean Eatz

Coaches Corner

Colonel De’s Herbs & Spices

Crazy Fox Saloon

Edible Arrangements

Full of Bologna – Burkart’s Carry Out Location

Full of Bologna – Cricket’s Location (previously Flow Koffee Kombucha)

GameWorks

Hofbrauhaus

Hot Head Burritos

Jerry’s Jug House

JerZees Pub & Grub

Jet Age Records

Kon-Tiki On The Levee

Lana’s Diner

Pensive Distilling Co.

Pepper Pod Restaurant

Pompilios

Port South Foods at Walt’s Center Lanes

Roebling Books & Coffee

Rotolo Bowling Bocce Eatery

Sis’s On Monmouth

Sweet Tooth Candies & Ice Cream

Taco Bell

The Baker’s Table Restaurant

The Boardroom

The Little Spoon Bakery & Café

Trailhead Coffee

Webb’s BBQ

Wooden Cask Brewing Company – York Street

Wooden Cask Brewing Company at Newport On The Levee

In addition to discounts at Newport venues, passholders will be able to check-in and be eligible for prizes.

The main prizes (2):

Visited most participating businesses

Visited most restaurants

Random drawings

Prizes include promoting other “Hospitality” businesses in the city: get-a-away packages, tickets for entertainment venues and Gift Cards from participating businesses. Winners will be announced in early October.