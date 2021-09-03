A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

What to do when unexpected medical issue, injury occurs? St. Elizabeth on making quick decision

Sep 3rd, 2021 · 0 Comment

By St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Do you know where to go when an unexpected medical issue or injury occurs?

Sometimes, you need to make a quick decision when you or a loved one needs medical attention. At St. Elizabeth, we’re committed to helping you find the right place for the right care at the right time.

Urgent Care: 

For minor illness or injuries that require immediate care such as:

• Urinary tract infection.
• Cold/flu.
• Ear Infection.
• Non-life-threatening allergic reactions.
• X-ray, possible fracture or broken bone.
• Minor injury or sports injury.
• Sprains or strains.
• Minor cuts requiring stitches.
• Minor burns.
• Animal or insect bites.

St. Elizabeth Physicians Urgent Care clinics are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Emergency Room:

Trust your instincts.

If your injury or illness is very serious or potentially life-threatening, call 911 or go straight to the nearest Emergency Room.

• Life-threatening injury, illness or trauma.
• Stroke or heart attack symptoms.
• Chest pain or pressure.
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.
• Serious head, neck or back injury.
• Severe burns.
• Protruding or severely broken bone.
• Uncontrolled bleeding.
• Seizure or loss of consciousness.
﻿
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Emergency Departments are open 24/7.


