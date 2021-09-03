What to do when unexpected medical issue, injury occurs? St. Elizabeth on making quick decision















By St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Do you know where to go when an unexpected medical issue or injury occurs?

Sometimes, you need to make a quick decision when you or a loved one needs medical attention. At St. Elizabeth, we’re committed to helping you find the right place for the right care at the right time.



Urgent Care:

For minor illness or injuries that require immediate care such as:

• Urinary tract infection.

• Cold/flu.

• Ear Infection.

• Non-life-threatening allergic reactions.

• X-ray, possible fracture or broken bone.

• Minor injury or sports injury.

• Sprains or strains.

• Minor cuts requiring stitches.

• Minor burns.

• Animal or insect bites.

St. Elizabeth Physicians Urgent Care clinics are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Emergency Room:

Trust your instincts.

If your injury or illness is very serious or potentially life-threatening, call 911 or go straight to the nearest Emergency Room.

• Life-threatening injury, illness or trauma.

• Stroke or heart attack symptoms.

• Chest pain or pressure.

• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

• Serious head, neck or back injury.

• Severe burns.

• Protruding or severely broken bone.

• Uncontrolled bleeding.

• Seizure or loss of consciousness.

﻿

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Emergency Departments are open 24/7.