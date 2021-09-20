Victorian at Riverside increases capacity with new accessible wing; ribbon-cutting set for Sept. 30















The Victorian at Riverside has announced the grand opening of a new accessible wing that will provide the ability to house 40 residents.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new space will take place on Thursday, September 30 at 2 p.m. after more than a year of construction.

“We could not be more thrilled about the new expansion and the opportunity this provides to current and future residents,” said Carrie Vanderzee, CEO of The Victorian at Riverside. “Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality of personalized care to senior women across Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and beyond. With the new wing, we can continue to advance our mission while honoring our rich history.”

Each room will be on the ground level with a window view and an en-suite bathroom. In addition to the individual rooms, the new wing features an enclosed courtyard for residents to enjoy with families. There is also a health care center, spa with whirlpool, additional common and activity rooms, a movie projection room, activity room and hair salon now available to residents.

The non-profit’s new wing was designed by Robert Ehmet Hayes & Associates Architects and built by Ashley Builders Group to deliver a seamlessly blended addition. Interior design is by lead designer Grace Jones of Dwellings on Madison.

Located in the heart of Covington’s Licking Riverside Historic District, The Victorian at Riverside has served as the region’s only personal care retirement home exclusively for senior women for 135 years. The community affords residents modern amenities with a nod to the home’s historic past.

The facility offers 24-hour nursing care, entertainment and off-site excursions, chef-prepared meals, an on-site beauty salon, chapel services, companionship and more in an individual-centered environment. To learn more about The Victorian at Riverside, visit victorianatriverside.org.

The Victorian at Riverside