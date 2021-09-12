U.S. Census shows Kentucky grew by 3.8% (166,469 people); 4.5 million now live here















By Rachel Nix

Building Kentucky

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its 2020 data showing population increases in Kentucky.

Kentucky Census Numbers

• 3.8% increase in overall population in Kentucky between 2010 and 2020

• 166,469 more people live in Kentucky now than 10 years ago

• 4.5 million people now live in Kentucky

• 21.2% population growth in Scott County, north of Lexington, was the biggest gain in the state

• 4 counties in the top 10 for statewide population gains were around Louisville (Shelby, Spencer, Oldham and Bullitt)

• 782,969 people live in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city

• 2193 people live in Robertson County, Kentucky’s smallest county

• 57 Kentucky counties posted population gains

• 16% decline in Bell County was the biggest population drop in the state

The data show that Kenton, Boone, and Campbell counties are all included in the top ten most populous counties in Kentucky. Kenton is third in the state with 169,094 people, Boone is fourth with 135,965 people, and Campbell is eighth with 93,076 people.

