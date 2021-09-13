Three Northern Kentuckians among Gov. Andy Beshear’s latest board, commission appointments















Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

Beshear has appointed the following as members of the Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange Advisory Board.

• Eric Friedlander, Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

• Sharon Clark, Commissioner of the Department of Insurance.

• Ryan Sadler of Louisville is plan president of Passport Health Plan and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.

• Harry Hayes of Louisville is a salesman at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.

• Mark Kleiner of Prospect is president of Preferred Insurance Group and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.

• April Hester of Smiths Grove is a CRNA at Antebellum Anesthesia and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023.

• Joe Ellis of Benton is an optometrist at Clarkson Eyecare and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.

• John Mark Fones of Bowling Green is senior vice president at Med Center Health and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023.

• Martha Mather of Louisville is chief administrative officer at UofL – Peace Hospital and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.

• Jared Ravenscraft of Morehead is the owner of New Frontier and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.

• David Roode of Ludlow is a musician and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023.

• Supraja Parthasarathy of Louisville is a pediatric anesthesiologist at Pediatric Anaesthesia Associates and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023.

• Brenda McClanahan of Lexington is retired and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.

Gov. Beshear has reappointed Scott Kirkpatrick, David Pedigo, Patrick Henderson and Emily Sayers as members of the Center for Pollution Prevention Board of Directors. Gov. Beshear has also appointed David Pedigo as chair.

• Scott Kirkpatrick of Paducah is a technical manager at Phoenix Paper Wickliffe and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.

• David Pedigo of Elizabethtown is a senior environmental engineer at Akebono Brake Corporation and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.

• Patrick Henderson of Irvington is a farmer and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.

• Emily Sayers of Erlanger is a project manager at Gateway Community & Technical College and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.

Gov. Beshear has appointed the following as members of the Reading Diagnostic and Intervention Grant Steering Committee:

• Hannah Edelen of Covington is a teacher at Covington Independent Schools and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.

• Bobbie Barrier of Monticello is a reading recovery teacher at Bell Elementary School and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2023.

• Dawn Sexton of Burgin is a teacher at Burgin Independent Schools and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2024.

• Penny Howell of Crestwood is a professor at the University of Louisville and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2023.

• Susan Cantrell of Winchester is a professor at the University of Kentucky and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2024.

• Nancy Hulan of Bowling Green is a professor at Western Kentucky University and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.

• Sam Sams of Georgetown is a principal at Frankfort Independent Schools and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2024.

• Jessica Sparrow of Bardstown is a district library media specialist at Nelson County Schools and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.

• Neil Chethik of Lexington is an author and director of the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2023.

• Lisa King of Lexington is retired and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2024.

• Dreama Gentry of Paint Lick is executive director of Partners for Education at Berea College and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.

From Governor’s Office