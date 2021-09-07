Three Judges-Executive to present State of NKY program at Chamber’s Sept. 14 Eggs ‘N Issues















NKY’s three Judges-Executive will present the annual State of Northern Kentucky program at the September 14 Chamber Eggs ‘N Issues breakfast.

The program will be held 7:30-9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center in Erlanger.

Learn more about the investments each county has made in broadband infrastructure, the latest economic developments and infrastructure projects in each county, how our local leaders are confronting the region’s challenges and working together to move NKY forward, and more.

The panel of Judges-Executive includes:

• Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann (Kenton County)

• Judge-Executive Gary Moore (Boone County)

• Judge-Executive Steve Pendery (Campbell County)

There will be time for questions from the audience.

All NKY Chamber event attendees are asked to wear masks while indoors.

“Historically, the state of Northern Kentucky is one of our most well-attended Eggs ‘N Issues event of the year,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “Our members see great value in this ‘can’t-miss event’ because the decisions these Judges-Executive make affect all of our region’s business leaders. As a community, we must celebrate their ability to work together, their strong sense of regionalism and the cooperation and collaboration they display for the betterment of our entire region.”

Cost is $30/NKY Chamber Members; $50/Future NKY Chamber Members; FREE for NKYP Passport Holders.

Pre-registration is required. Click here to reserve your seat.

This is a limited capacity event and will likely sell out before the registration deadline.