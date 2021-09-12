Thomas More kicks-off its 100th anniversary with series of events, including a special Saints Serve day















Thomas More University is commemorating its year-long 100th anniversary celebration with a series of events that started with its season opener football game on Saturday and a 10 a.m. mass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington followed by a Founders Day reception today.

On Monday, TMU will hold an Academic Convocation – an assembly of the entire University community, students, faculty, trustees, and administration in celebration of the University’s history, centennial anniversary, start of the new school year and plans for the future.

The procession will include over 80 faculty and staff members in full regalia. This is not open to the public. The Thomas More University Board of Trustees will then meet in advance of the 3:30 p.m. press conference.

Second Century Campaign, Lighting the Way

At the 3:30 p.m. press conference, President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. will announce the University’s landmark fundraising initiative, Second Century Campaign, and the launch of the 2021-2026 Strategic Plan, Lighting the Way. Both programs are designed to secure Thomas More University as the premier regional Catholic university. A celebratory gathering and pig roast will follow at the center of campus.

Saints Serve day

Mark your calendars for Tuesday which is Saints Serve day.

Thomas More University will close all campus activities so that on this “day on, rather than day off” the entire University will put aside normal activities and dedicate the day to serve the local community.

Non-profits including Parish Kitchen, Special Olympics and Master Provisions will be served.

Master Provisions will present a Stuff the Truck Event on campus, encouraging clothing donations for Togo, Ghana and Honduras. The Covington Rotary will also serve to assist the university community.

These Saints Serve events will become an annual activity, enabling the university to give back year after year.

Stop by with your donations to Stuff the Truck with gently used and serviceable clothing to help assure a successful start of Saints Serve programs that will last well beyond the University’s 100th year.