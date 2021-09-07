The Footlighters present The Odd Couple Female Version at Stained Glass Theater, starts Sept. 30

The Footlights will present The Odd Couple Female Version of Neil Simon’s famous play at the Stained Glass Theater in Newport starting September 30.
It will run through October 16.
In the ‘female version, Olive Madison and Florence Unger and a group of girlfriends gather for a weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s messy and ill-equipped apartment. Florence has just been dumped by her husband and Olive invites her to move in as her roommate.
Olive is messy, untidy, and unconcerned about the state of her apartment. Florence is obsessively clean, tidy and obsessed with hygiene. Olive’s easy-going outlook on life clashes with Florence’s highly-strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit.
When Olive organizes a double-date with the Costazeula brothers, their differences come to a head and sparks fly.
The play is directed by Tom Peters and produced by Cathy Lutts and Freida Houck.
Guests must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered no more than 72 hours before the ticketed performance. Facemasks are required at all times while indoors at The Stained Glass Theater.
The Cast: