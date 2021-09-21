The Carnegie’s Suits That Rock fundraiser returns live Oct. 9 at Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheatre















There’s nothing quite like a great concert. And The Carnegie is inviting the public to “Get Back” to enjoying the musical extravaganza that is Suits That Rock on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater. Tickets are $70 and are on sale now.

A local music tradition, now entering its 14th year, Suits That Rock showcases local executives leaving the boardroom in favor of the stage. The concert will feature a mix of Guest Suits and returning favorites, all of whom will take the stage with the same purpose in mind: raising funds to support The Carnegie’s arts education programming. To date, Suits That Rock has raised more than $1,100,000 for arts education at 60+ schools.

“As we all know, nearly every industry suffered adverse effects because of the pandemic, the arts and education arguably being one hit hardest. As the region continues to navigate reopening and how to safely reconvene again, live music is back – and so is Suits That Rock,” said John Domaschko, Suits That Rock co-founder and executive committee member. “With this one-night, outdoor concert, we can continue doing the things we do best: providing a great night of music, song and community for a greater good.”

Musically, this year’s Suits That Rock concert will feature a mix of classic and contemporary rock tunes sure to appeal to audiences of all ages. Already selected for this year’s concert are “Mr. Blue Sky,” There’s Nothin’ Holding Me Back,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “Moves Like Jagger” and, in accordance with the theme, the appropriate “Get Back” by the Beatles.

The 2021 Guest Suits, many of whom participated in the virtual “Rock On for The Carnegie Kids” virtual campaign in 2020, include:

• Dan Cahill, Managing Principal and CEO at HSD Metrics;

• Chrissy Dunn Dutton, Litigation Partner at Buechner, Haffer, Meyers & Koeing Co., LPA.;

• Freidoon Ghazi, Cardiologist at Tri-Health Heart Institute;

• Brian Kaeppner, Manager of Enterprise Application Engineering at General Electric;

• Louis Kelly, Commonwealth’s Attorney for 54th Judicial Circuit;

• Shari Lauter, Director of Qualitative Operations for Campos;

• John Vitucci, Retired Sourcing Specialist and Senior Contract Administrator for General Electric.

“Ensuring the safety and health of those in attendance is our top priority at every event and function we host,” said Kimberly Best, The Carnegie’s Executive Director. “The Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater on the riverfront provides us a safe, grand stage to get back to Suits That Rock.”

Suits That Rock takes place at Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater, located at 1 Madison Ave. in Covington. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, Saturday, Oct, 16 will serve as a rain date.

Tickets are $70 and are available by calling The Carnegie Box Office at 859-957-1940 Tues.-Fri from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit The Carnegie online at www.thecarnegie.com.

The Carnegie