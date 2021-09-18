Take this, Tik-Tok: Camp Ernst principal inspires — and rewards — students who practice ‘Positive Vibes’















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Principal Stephanie Haggerty of Camp Ernst Middle School didn’t sit still while a few misguided students engaged in bad behavior and defining her school. She took action, as good leaders do, and started a counter-revolution.

You may have heard of the TikTok challenge, “Devious Licks,” that has gained popularity on social media and involves students posting videos that show them stealing, damaging and showing off items taken from school. It has spread across the nation and has resulted in a lot of damage to school bathrooms. In fact, if you have students in schools, they are probably telling you about the serious curtailing of bathroom privileges in their own schools.

In addition, the students are barking and wearing collars and generally making nuisances of themselves — all tracked to the popular TikTok.

There have been some arrests of students around the region, and Haggerty had to have a couple of students arrested and at least one has been suspended.

“There is a consequence for this bad behavior and for costly vandalism to school property,” Haggerty said.

Here is the letter that Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner recently sent to parents:

Parents:

Recently our schools have been dealing with some student behaviors that have become very disruptive to the school day. You may have seen reports about this behavior on social media or in the news as kids are making TikTok videos and posting them. The most recent trend is called the “devious lick” challenge where students are encouraged to single out other students in a derogatory manner such as “barking” at them, stealing or destroying school property and posting it. This behavior is taking place in school districts nationwide where students are allowed to have cell phones with the TikTok App.

This behavior will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly.

Destruction of school property will result in school discipline being applied to the fullest extent, including paying restitution for property that has been damaged or destroyed and possibly being criminally charged by our local police or sheriff’s department.

Please talk with your child/children about respecting their fellow student peers and school property and make them aware we are taking a zero tolerance stance on this behavior.

We have provided some resources for parents below from Common Sense Media:

Parents Ultimate Guide to Tik Tok

13 Viral Challenges Your Child Already Knows About

This resource has not been updated to reflect “devious licks” but the information for parents/guardians is applicable to any viral challenge.

Our goal every day is to provide an environment that students can feel safe to learn and socially form relationships with other students and staff.

Sincerely,

Matthew L. Turner Superintendent of Schools

Haggerty and her team took charge of the offensive. They were not going to let 5% of the students spoil the school day for all the rest.

Here is her letter to both parent and students:



Parents & Students,

We have a new challenge for you! We know we have wonderful kids in our school and we want to show the community how caring and kind they are. To inspire our students to share their inner kindness, we have created the Camp Ernst Cares Challenge! What is it? It is an opportunity for our kids to help the community. We are challenging our students to engage in productive civic acts so they can spread positive “vibes” throughout our school and neighborhoods.

So, take that, TikTok’ers.

Haggerty says the team wanted to focus on the positive, and two teachers, Adam Kiefner and Kristen Franks, came up with some ideas to get the “Positive Vibes” (as the students named it) started.

First, they made a list of some examples of positive actions for students.

The students take positive actions, post pictures on the school’s Facebook (through a Google form) and earn points as part of a rewards system. They’ve made a list of award options — like, pizza parties, shadowing the principal or lunch with the school’s resource officer.

There’s no budget for the rewards, of course, but Haggerty (and very likely other teachers) are willing to provide prizes with their own money (another thing teachers do whether they can afford it or not).

A little help from the community would be more than welcome — particularly rewards from the local business community. if you can help, contact Haggerty at the school, 859.534.4000. Or call your local school to see how you can help create “positive vibes” there.

And, by all means, parents — talk to your kids about TikTok and demand civil behavior and good citizenship.