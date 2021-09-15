St. Henry High School names ‘SHAC’ floor in honor of long-time, retired Principal David Otte















In recognition for his more than 30 years of service to St. Henry District High School (SHDHS), the SHDHS Athletic Department honored retired Principal, David M. Otte, during a special ceremony recently at the St. Henry Athletic Complex in Florence.

During his 30 years as principal, Dave Otte watched St. Henry District High School grow from a small campus on Dixie Highway in Elsmere, which was shared with the elementary and middle schools, to the current 118,000 square foot campus off Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Former Athletic Director, and current Head Volleyball Coach and faculty member, Maureen Kaiser spoke of Otte’s devotion to St. Henry and the love and support he showed to his faculty and staff.

“In 1991, I received a call from Dave asking me if I wanted to teach PE, Health, Psychology, and Sociology, while also taking over as the head Girls’ Basketball coach and head Volleyball coach” said Kaiser. She was in the midst of finishing up her Masters of Education and, while it sounded like a good opportunity, it was also a bit overwhelming. She accepted the offer and said that Mr. Otte was supportive, encouraging, compassionate and understanding.

“Dave was a rock for (our school) for 30 years, and one that I admired. SHDHS faculty and staff were lucky to have a leader who cared so much about them, not only as professionals but also as individuals and, for that, I am so grateful.”

For 30 years, Dave Otte took great pride in the fact that St. Henry excelled in each of its five pillars of success: faith, scholarship, athletics, arts, and leadership and he believed that his dedicated faculty and staff were second to none. He was also instrumental in bringing the St. Henry Athletic Complex, commonly referred to as the SHAC, under the management of the school’s Athletic Department.

The SHAC is located in the former Sports of All Sorts building, now adjacent to the Cristo Rey Parish, and boasts three full basketball courts, four volleyball courts, an indoor batting cage, concession area, and more.

“Mr. Otte has given his life to Catholic education. His three decades at St. Henry District High School provide us with proof of that,” said the Most Rev. Roger J. Foys, Bishop of the Covington Diocese. “He has been committed to the Catholic identity of our schools as well as to providing each student with an excellent overall education. From the move from the old St. Henry High School site and the building of a new St. Henry District High School to the very recent addition to SHDHS he has been on the front lines. His guidance, his wisdom, his knowledge and especially his faith have served not only him well but also every student who walked through the doors of SHDHS.”

St. Henry District High School is the largest co-educational school in the Diocese of Covington, and the only Catholic high school in Boone County.