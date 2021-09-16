St. Henry District High Schools honors 1981 State Championship Lady Crusaders volleyball team















St. Henry District High School honored the members of their 1981 State Championship Volleyball team during a special Alumni event between the Varsity and JV games against Louisville Assumption.

The team will also be inducted into the St. Henry District High School Hall of Fame next spring.

Forty (40) years ago this fall, the Lady Crusaders Volleyball team had a 32-7 regular season record and, although they did not take home the Regional Championship title, they did advance on to the State tournament.

After losing to Our Lady of Providence Academy (which merged with Newport Central Catholic in 1982) in the first round, the Lady Crusaders battled back to win 6 straight games, including a semi-final victory over Notre Dame Academy and a final win over Our Lady of Providence Academy to bring the championship home to Erlanger.

Players, coaches, and managers for the 1981 State Championship team being honored include Milissa (Zerhusen) Frondor, Coleen (Egan) Brockman, Lisa (Cahill) Casteel, Lisa Ann (Schwartz) Hartig, Mary (Weisenberger) Mullins, Kelli (O’Rouke) Gilbert, Kathy (Tepe) Bessler, Wendy (Tepe) Tobergte, Julie (Derks) Durstock, Lisa (Freihofer) Bockweg, Coach Katie Wesseling, and Managers Tina (Buttelwerth) Goodson, Marsha (Eifert) Mangine, and Julie (Whitton) Murphy.

