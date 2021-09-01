Six from Northern Kentucky among latest graduating class of DOCJT Academy of Police Supervision















The Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) has announced 23 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth have graduated the Academy of Police Supervision (APS), including six from Northern Kentucky. APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.

“Thank you for rising up to the challenge of studying hard, taking a risk, and signing up to serve in these leadership roles that are essential to not only your law enforcement agency, but our commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Our law enforcement officers help the entire commonwealth move forward to becoming the better Kentucky we all want for all of our people.”

APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.

“APS Class 86 represents law enforcement agencies from every corner of the state and a variety of law enforcement types,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I’m proud to congratulate these leaders on earning their APS pin and encourage them to lead purposefully and stay humble.”

The Department of Criminal Justice Training is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2013.

APS Class 86 graduates and their agencies are:

• Sergeant Marc Kaiser Bowling, Green Police Department

• Sergeant Adam Doss, Calloway County Sheriff

• Sergeant Christopher Lauer, Campbell County Police Department

• Deputy Sheriff Kevin Flora, Clark County Sheriff

• Sergeant Justin Bradbury, Covington Police Department

• Sergeant David Griswold, Covington Police Department

• Sergeant Billy Rains, Cynthiana Police Department

• Captain Lance Nosbusch, Dawson Springs Police Department

• Lieutenant Robert Matthews, Franklin Police Department

• Sergeant Douglas Ashley, Hazard Police Department

• Sergeant Michael Brock, Independence Police Department

• Sergeant Alesa Collinsworth, Independence Police Department

• Supervisor Timothy Feltner, Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control

• Sergeant Christopher Riggsby, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

• Park Ranger Kenna Burton, Kentucky Department of Parks – Ranger Division

• Sergeant Jeffrey Hardin, McCracken County Sheriff

• Sergeant Paul Thomas, Morehead Police Department

• Sergeant Jonathan Payne, Northern Kentucky University Police Department

• Sergeant Courtney Yerington, Owensboro Police Department

• Sergeant Steven Thompson, Paducah Police Department

• Sergeant Zachary Mayfield, Pulaski County Sheriff

• Sergeant Brandon Rector, Scott County Sheriff

• Sergeant Cory Pelarski, University of Kentucky Police Department

Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training