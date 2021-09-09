Showdown between top scorers in N.Ky. high school football among games on Friday’s schedule

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
The top two scorers in Northern Kentucky high school football through the first three weeks of the season will be looking to increase their point totals in the same game on Friday when Holy Cross visits Brossart at 7 p.m.
Holy Cross junior Javier Ward leads the area with 42 points scored on offense, defense and special teams. Brossart senior quarterback Jacob Leicht is next in line with 32 points coming on rushing plays.
Last week, Ward returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in his team’s 48-12 loss to Scott. That was his second special teams touchdown of the season. The two-way starter also has two touchdowns rushing, two receiving and one on an interception return.
Ward is averaging 129 multi-purpose yards per game in rushing, receiving and returns. He’s a player Brossart’s defense needs to contain after holding its first three opponents scoreless. The one touchdown scored against the Mustangs came on a fumble return.
Brossart is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2015 when the Mustangs won their first seven games. Leicht scored five touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the first two victories, but he did not play in last week’s 42-0 win over Bellevue.
A three-year starter at quarterback, Leicht is the Mustangs’ second leading rusher with 180 yards in two games. Senior running back Jed Martin is the team leader with 389 yards. He set a team record last week with an 86-yard touchdown run against Bellevue.
Northern Kentucky’s current rushing leader is Holmes senior Tayquan Calloway with 455 yards on 56 carries in three games. His team will play a home game against Newport on Friday.
The Beechwood at Simon Kenton game will feature two double-threat quarterbacks. Simon Kenton junior Chase Crone has 763 yards passing and 143 rushing for a three-game total of 906. Beechwood senior Cameron Hergott has 496 passing and 339 rushing for a 835 total.
Dixie Heights will be looking to break a 14-game losing streak against Covington Covington on Friday. The last time Dixie Heights posted a victory in the series was during the 2007 regular season, but CovCath won a rematch in the playoffs that started the current streak. Last year, CovCath escaped with a 21-14 win at Dixie Heights.
High school football schedule
FRIDAY
Newport (0-2) at Holmes (2-1), 7 p.m.
Dixie Heights (2-1) at Covington Catholic (1-2), 7 p.m.
Beechwood (3-0) at Simon Kenton (0-3), 7 p.m.
Newport Central Catholic (1-2) at Walton-Verona (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Conner (1-2) at Scott (2-1), 7 p.m.
Holy Cross (1-2) at Brossart (3-0), 7 p.m.
Highlands (3-0) at McNicholas (3-0), 7 p.m.
Lloyd (2-1) at Boone County (1-2) , 7 p.m.
Louisville DeSales (0-2) at Ryle (2-1), 7 p.m.
Estill County (2-0) at Dayton (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Paris (1-1) at Ludlow (1-1), 7 p.m.
Magoffin County (2-0) at Bellevue (0-3), 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Campbell County (1-2) at Cooper (2-1), 7 p.m.