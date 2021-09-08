Sanitation District No. 1 set to begin sanitary, storm sewer project along Memorial Parkway in Ft. Thomas















Sanitation District No. 1 will soon begin a combined sanitary sewer and storm sewer project along Memorial Parkway in Fort Thomas that is part of a long-term sewer overflow elimination plan under its Clean H2O40 amended consent Decree program.

The project will upsize about 2,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer pipe and about 1,000 linear feet of stormwater pipe. SD1 moved up the sanitary sewer project to combine it with a planned stormwater project, saving money on the projects and limiting disruption in the area.

Work will begin in mid-September near the intersection of Clover Ridge and Memorial Parkway. To avoid existing utilities, the project must cross under Memorial Parkway multiple times. Traffic delays are expected throughout the project as Memorial Parkway between Clover Ridge and Riggs Memorial Park will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., most days.

The Memorial Parkway portion of the project is expected to last through early November, weather dependent, and drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes as available.

“These projects are an important part of our Clean H2O40 commitment to addressing sewer overflows across our region,” said SD1 Executive Director Adam Chaney. “We decided to move our sanitary project up to limit any inconvenience to residents and commuters as we work to update the public infrastructure in this neighborhood and improve storm drainage.”

Beginning in mid-November, the project will shift north through Riggs Memorial Park toward the intersection of Rosemont Ave. and Strathmore Ave. The park section of the project is expected to take about one month, and SD1 encourages residents to be vigilant if their children visit the park during this period.

Early next year, the project will continue along Strathmore toward Holly Ln.

The estimated $2 million project will be completed by Connhurst LLC out of Wallingford, and will move SD1 closer to its Clean H2O40 amended consent decree goal of eliminating all typical-year sanitary sewer overflows and recapturing 85 percent of typical-year combined sewer overflows by the year 2040.

Sanitation District No. 1