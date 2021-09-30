Ryle taking on perennial power upstages district seeding games on Friday’s football schedule

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Northern Kentucky high school football teams will play in six district seeding games on Friday, but a midseason matchup between two highly ranked Class 6A teams gets top billing.
After a scheduled bye last week, Ryle (4-1) returns to action with a home game against Louisville St. Xavier (4-1) at 7 p.m. In this week’s Associated Press statewide media poll, St. Xavier was No. 2 and Ryle was No. 5 in Class 6A.
St. Xavier averages 33.6 points and 355 yards per game with a offense that revolves around senior quarterback Jack Sivori, the team leader in passing yards (545), rushing yards (665) and scoring (60 points). Last week, Sivori had a combined total of 229 yards (151 rushing, 76 passing) and scored three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 35-28 win over long-time rival Trinity.
Ryle sophomore quarterback Logan Verax has been the area’s top newcomer this season. In his first five games as a varsity starter, he has completed 75 of 125 passes for 818 yards and nine touchdowns. His passing ability keeps opponents from stacking the box on defense and the Raiders are averaging 195 yards rushing as well.
Ryle’s defensive unit is allowing just 224 yards and 15.6 points per game. Senior linebackers Gabe Savage and Jackson Delk are averaging 10.4 and 9.8 tackles, respectively, for the Raiders.
The district seeding games on Friday’s schedule include Nicholas County at Brossart in Class 1A, Carroll County at Walton-Verona in Class 2A, Scott at Harrison County and Holmes at Rowan County in Class 4A, Conner at Highlands and Boone County at Covington Catholic in Class 5A.
Last year, Brossart won a triple-overtime game against Nicholas County during the regular season. The teams were supposed to meet again in the playoffs, but Brossart had to drop out due to coronavirus concerns.
Conner at Highlands is another district seeding game on Friday with a bit of history. Two years ago, Conner defeated Highlands in both the regular season and playoffs. Last season, Highlands won both games between the district rivals.
Highlands quarterback Charlie Noon goes into Friday’s rematch as the state’s leading passer in Class 5A with 240 yards per game. Conner running back Alijah Thompson is averaging 103 yards rushing, which ranks fifth in that class.
High school football schedule
FRIDAY
Louisville St. Xavier (4-1) at Ryle (4-1), 7 p.m.
Conner (3-3) at Highlands (3-3), 7 p.m.
Nicholas County (3-3) at Brossart (6-0), 7:30 p.m.
Boone County (3-3) at Covington Catholic (3-3), 7 p.m.
Beechwood (5-0) at Dixie Heights (3-2), 7 p.m.
Scott (3-3) at Harrison County (2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Holmes (4-1) at Rowan County (3-3), 7:30 p.m.
Bellevue (1-4) at Newport (1-5), 7 p.m.
Carroll County (3-3) at Walton-Verona (3-3), 7:30 p.m.
Lloyd (2-3) at Montgomery County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Simon Kenton (1-4) at Corbin (5-0), 7:30 p.m.
Mason County (2-2) at Ludlow (1-4), 7 p.m.
Cooper (3-2) at Madison, Ind. (3-3), 7:30 p.m.