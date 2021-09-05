Ryle High School’s Tournament of Bands competition returns this year — nine bands to compete Sept. 25















After a years’ hiatus from marching band competitions due to COVID-19, the Ryle High School Marching Band announces that its annual Tournament of Bands is returning this September.

On September 25, nine marching bands from across the region will be coming to Union to participate in the annual Ryle High School Tournament of Bands (RTOB). This Kentucky Music Educators Association-sanctioned tournament has quickly become one of the most respected band competitions in the region.

According to Joe Craig, Ryle’s Director of Bands: “The Larry A. Ryle High School Tournament of Bands continues to be one of the finest marching band events in our Commonwealth. Unfortunately, Kentucky Marching Bands did not have a competitive season in 2020, so we are extremely excited to present our event in 2021.

“This year’s event features nine of Kentucky’s finest bands. Our adjudication panel consists of eight nationally renowned judges, many of whom judge the premier Drum Corps International, Winter Guard International, and Bands of America events on an annual basis. Simply put, if you are a fan of marching band, you will want to be at Ryle High School on Saturday, September 25th!”

The National Anthem will be played at 12:45 p.m. with the first band of the day taking the field at 1 p.m.

Bands participating in the tournament represent nine Kentucky high schools: Lewis County, Lloyd Memorial, Christian Academy of Louisville, Beechwood, Bourbon County, Harrison County, Henry Clay, and Lafayette. Grant County will be joining the day’s lineup performing in exhibition at 2 p.m.

Proceeds from RTOB will be used to support the school’s variety of band programs with instrument purchase and maintenance, instructors, and professional clinicians. In addition to marching band, Ryle offers jazz band and pep band as extra-curricular activities, while there are several concert band classes offered within the school curriculum. Ryle’s concert bands typically earn top ratings in district assessments conducted by the Kentucky Music Educators Association each year.

The preliminary competition begins at 1 p.m. and features eight competing bands plus Grant County performing in exhibition. The top eight scoring bands will then compete in finals, beginning at 7 p.m. The Ryle Marching Raiders will perform their 2021 show, “Emergence,” in exhibition prior to the 9:30 p.m. awards ceremony.

The Ryle High School Band Boosters appreciates the generous support of the following sponsors for their support of music education. At press time, sponsors are: Encore Sponsors: Kona Ice and Whit’s Frozen Custard. Accent Sponsors: Biggby Coffee and L&N Credit Union. Overture Sponsor: Poseidon Pizza.

All admission tickets are for general seating and will be sold at the gate for $10 (for those 12 and older), $5 (for those 55 and older), and are free for children 11 and younger. The tournament takes place at Borland Stadium at Ryle High School, 10379 U.S. 42, Union, KY.

A full schedule and more information about the Ryle Tournament of Bands can be seen here.