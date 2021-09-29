RPK announces chairs, vice-chairs and members-at-large for for state’s six congressional districts















The Republican Party of Kentucky (RPK) has announced the newest congressional district chairs, vice-chairs and members-at-large, coming on the heels of a successful component of the reorganization process that follows each presidential election year as required by the RPK’s rules.

“We’re proud to announce our latest cohort of congressional district party leaders – whether newly elected or those serving additional terms,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said. “Our party depends on these leaders to do what we do best, which is win elections to keep Kentucky moving forward. With their service and leadership to our state and party, we are well-positioned to build on our momentum of Republican victories for years to come.”

District chairs, vice-chairs and members-at-large provide leadership and oversight of fundraising, event planning and other grassroots organizing of the county parties that make up their congressional district.

Earlier this year, grassroots Republicans gathered to elect new county party chairs and officers. This resulted in the highest number of county parties ever established in history, at 105 organized county parties, more than 87 percent of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

“Our grassroots team of leaders, volunteers and activists is stronger across the board than ever before,” Chairman Brown concluded. “From the county level to the halls of Congress, Kentucky Republicans are better positioned to support our candidates and elected officials and defeat more Democrats in the upcoming special elections, 2022, 2023 and beyond.”

Below are the newly elected congressional district chairs, vice-chairs and members-at-large, who will serve a four-year term as provided for by RPK’s rules:

First Congressional District

• Chairman Greg Delancey, Murray

• Vice-Chairman Rita Branscum, Russell Springs

• Member-at-Large Dwight Williams, Henderson

• Member-at-Large Sheila Hodges, Princeton

• Member-at-Large Valerie Hughes, Adairville

• Member-at-Large Dennis Draper, Campbellsville

Second Congressional District

• Chairman Tom Tye, Danville

• Vice-Chairman Rep. Samara Heavrin, Leitchfield

• Member-at-Large Timothy Gilliam, Bowling Green

• Member-at-Large Aaron Witten, Leitchfield

• Member-at-Large Richard McClard, Glasgow

• Member-at-Large Thomas Watson, Owensboro

Third Congressional District

• Chairman Libby Milligan, Louisville

• Vice-Chairman Rep. Ken Fleming, Louisville

• Member-at-Large Kristen Webb-Hill, Louisville

• Member-at-Large John McCarthy, Louisville

• Member-at-Large Jack Richardson IV, Louisville

• Member-at-Large James Stansbury, Louisville

Fourth Congressional District

• Chairman Jon Park, Shelbyville

• Vice-Chairman Sarah Cameron, Fort Thomas

• Member at Large John Stanton, Edgewood

• Member-at-Large Scott Jennings, Prospect

• Member-at-Large Janet Cuthrell, Simpsonville

• Member-at-Large Earl Bush Jr., Brooksville

Fifth Congressional District

• Chairman Bob Hutchison, Staffordsville

• Vice-Chairman Andrea Begley, Hyden

• Member-at-Large William Turpen, Somerset

• Member-at-Large Jaryd Crum, Inez

• Member-at-Large Kimberly McCann, Ashland

• Member-at-Large Mary Singleton, Stearns

Sixth Congressional District

• Chairman Carol Rogers, Lexington

• Vice-Chairman Tim Janes, Winchester

• Member-at-Large Anna Roberts-Smith, Nicholasville

• Member-at-Large Lois Ann Disponett, Lawrenceburg

• Member-at-Large Kathryn Stocks, Midway

• Member-at-Large William Kirkland, Frankfort

Republican Party of Kentucky