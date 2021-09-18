Republic Bank announces President Logan Pichel will assume CEO role as part of planned succession















Republic Bank and Trust Company has announced President Logan Pichel will add the role of Chief Executive Officer to his responsibilities beginning October 1 as part of the planned succession of current CEO Steve Trager.

Pichel was elected to the Bank’s board of directors, as well as that of the bank’s parent company, Republic Bancorp, Inc. on September 15.

Trager will transition from bank chair and chief executive officer to executive chair of both the bank and company boards, and will retain the position of Chief Executive Officer for Republic Bancorp, Inc., working closely with Pichel and the senior management team. Trager will continue as vice-chair of the bank and vice chair and president of the company.

The changes are designed to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of leadership for all associates with a focus on delivering high-quality service to bank customers, strong financial performance for shareholders, and a continued commitment to the communities Republic serves.

“Logan’s leadership and influence has enhanced every aspect of the bank’s culture and operations since joining the Republic team as president 15 months ago,” said Trager. “I am excited for the next phase in the growth of Republic as I continue to work closely with him in his new role, and with senior management, as we enable our associates, our clients, and the communities we serve to thrive.”

Republic has grown from its roots as a small bank in Shelbyville to become the largest bank based in the Commonwealth. Pichel’s appointment to CEO comes at a time when Republic’s performance is strong, as the Company’s 2021 second-quarter net income was up 51% over the second quarter of 2020, while the Company’s Core Bank credit metrics continue to place it among the safest and sound financial institutions in the country.

“What Steve and Scott Trager have done for the Bank, and what the Trager family has done for our communities, are models for anyone who wants to make an impact,” said Pichel, who joined Republic in 2020 from Regions Bank, one of the nation’s largest consumer and commercial banks.

