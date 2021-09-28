Reps. Kim Banta, Ed Massey co-sponsor legislation for full state funding of all-day kindergarten















Prefiled legislation cosponsored by Representatives Kim Banta and C. Ed Massey would make state funding for the entire cost of full-day kindergarten a permanent expenditure. The NKY representatives cosponsored BR 275 that Representative James A. Tipton prefiled on September 9.



The vast majority of Kentucky’s school districts currently offer full-day kindergarten programs. However, the state only funds half of the costs—essentially half a day—and districts make up the difference with local taxes or tuition and fees. The General Assembly has debated funding the full cost for decades, and made a one-time investment of $140 million to do so in the current budget.

Banta remains a key cog in fostering legislation that offers more flexibility to schools, such as expanding remote learning, providing solutions to yearly funding, and the “test and stay” model for students and staff instead of quarantining.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Massey continues to play an integral role in crafting COVID-related legislation aimed at providing schools with more flexibility, including the "test and stay" model for students and staff instead of quarantining, expanding remote learning and solutions to yearly funding.



“With the interruptions in learning this pandemic has caused, the disparities in student success have only widened,” said Banta. “In addition to offsetting the costs of education that families face, this measure also helps local school districts by freeing up approximately $2,000 per Kindergarten student that can be used for other spending, like preparation and support programs.”



Lawmakers pointed to education data that shows, kindergarten provides the tools that students need to succeed on their educational journey, like early literacy, and socialization. It goes beyond simply just teaching students how to read, laying the foundation for other important subjects like math, social studies, and science.



Banta is a member of the House Standing Committee on education, as well as a budget subcommittee on education and a special task force charged with studying kindergarten through 12th grade education funding.

“This is about making sure students gain the right skills and confidence in the classroom early, so they can graduate from high school and have fulfilling careers,” said Massey, who is a member of the House Committee on education. “All educators know that if a child is not on grade level reading by third grade, their chance of succeeding and graduation are compromised. Early childhood education is paramount in eliminating barriers to success.”



“One of our top priorities is to help all children reach their full potential. That starts with creating clear, affordable pathways for learners to grow and succeed,” said Tipton. “This was a giant step in the right direction. We know that this investment will pay off in dividends for not only the children in our classrooms, but also our efforts to grow our economy, create jobs, and improve our quality of life.”



BR 275 can be found on the Legislative Research Commission’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov.

