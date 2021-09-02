Registration open for Girls Scouts’ Outdoor Adventure Day September 25 in Erlanger















The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) is currently accepting registrations for their Outdoor Adventure Day on Saturday for September 25 in Erlanger.

The one-day camp will feature a morning and afternoon session. Session one runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and session two runs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Each session is open to girls, fourth through twelfth grade, who want to explore leadership, build STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills, and develop a deeper appreciation for nature.

At Outdoor Adventure Day, girls will participate in activities such as archery, canoeing, and crafts, with small groups of girls rotating through each activity. Kentucky Girl Scouts who attend a session receive an activity to do at home, which will further strengthen the STEM and outdoor skills they developed during the day.

Throughout the camp, girls will have the opportunity to earn badges specific to their grade level. These badges motivate girls to explore their interests, spend more time outdoors and build leadership skills. GSKWR encourages girls to make decisions and exceed challenges by providing them with a supportive, safe environment. By cultivating a deep appreciation for nature and nurturing trust, communication, and skill building, GSKWR builds confidence in Kentucky’s future female leaders.

According to the Girl Scout Research Institute, girls today are not spending enough time outdoors; technology and structured activities limit their time spent exploring nature. Outdoor Adventure Day will provide girls with a safe space to try new things while connecting girls with the outdoors. By attending Adventure Day and other GSKWR camps, girls develop a sense of belonging, learn to solve problems and build social bonds all while learning to protect the environment.

Outdoor Adventure Day will be held at 607 Watson Road in Erlanger; cost for Girl Scout members is $15 and $20 for non-members. To sign up for Kentucky Girl Scouts Outdoor Adventure Day, visit mygs.girlscouts.org. For more information on camp opportunities contact Noelle Johnson, Membership and Program Manager, at njohnson@gswrc.org.

