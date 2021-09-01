Regional Kentucky Career Centers offer resources to unemployed as pandemic programs come to an end















As federal pandemic unemployment insurance (UI) programs expire on Sept. 6, claimants who need help finding work or career services can turn to more than a dozen Kentucky Career Center offices across the commonwealth for help.

Staff in each of the regional centers can provide job leads and job search assistance as well as adult education and vocational rehabilitation services said Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link. He also said staff in centers could provide information about apprenticeship opportunities and help career professionals overhaul and polish their resumes.

“Career center employees have a thumb on the pulse of the local economy in each region, and they know who is hiring and how to get people in touch,” Link said. “If you are looking for a job, it’s a great place to start, and everyone is welcome – those services do not require an appointment in most of the Kentucky Career Centers.”

Federal pandemic unemployment insurance benefit programs are set to expire nationwide on Sept. 6. Unemployment insurance claimants in Kentucky will no longer be able to claim benefits under any of the following federal pandemic programs: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), or Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC).

The last payable week for those programs in Kentucky is the week ending Sept. 4, regardless of the balance of the benefits remaining on individual UI claims. The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance will ensure that claimants who are waiting to receive eligibility determinations will receive payments owed to them for all weeks before Sept. 6 for which they are eligible.

Claimants who are actively seeking employment are encouraged to follow the Kentucky Career Center on Facebook and Twitter, as well as the social media accounts of regional career centers to keep abreast of the latest job fairs and hiring events.

Special instructions:

• Check with your local Kentucky Career Center to see if an appointment is needed for job seeker assistance due to COVID-19. • Anyone attending an appointment must wear a mask at all times. • Photo identification is required to enter a KCC building.

For more information or to find a Kentucky Career Center near you, visit kcc.ky.gov.

Kentucky Labor Cabinet