Purple People Bridge gets two major grants to help in restoration to full service; one matches donations















The effort to repair the pedestrian Purple People Bridge has received a major boost with the announcement of two major grants for the project.

The Devou Good Foundation of Covington has announced a grant of up $154,000 to help fund the short-term repair of the bridge and a portion of the long-term repair. The bridge closed May 11 after stones from Pier 1 reportedly fell into the Ohio River. The majority of the bridge reopened to pedestrians on July 1 but the northernmost portion remains closed.

The short-term repair will help bring the bridge back into commission for pedestrians and cyclists while enhancing transportation connectivity and vitality to both sides of the Ohio River, said Newport Southbank Bridge Company President Will Weber.

“The Purple People Bridge is our region’s most comfortable and accessible connection between Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky,” said Wade Johnston of Tri-State Trails, a Devou Good Foundation supported organization with a mission of connecting people and places through a regional trail and bike network.

“This critical investment from the Devou Good Foundation will ensure that the bridge is quickly reopened for all to enjoy for transportation, recreation, and commerce,” Johnston said.

In addition, The John and Sue Topits Foundation of Covington has announced a $100,000 matching grant help fund the bridge repairs. The Topits Foundation will match all other contributions up to a total of $100,000. This matching grant is available until September 30.

“The commitment to the community and the generosity from the Devou Good Foundation and The John and Sue Topits Foundation is truly inspiring and will help ensure that the Bridge reopens fully in a timely manner for all to enjoy once again,” Weber said.

The Bridge Company continues to work with the engineering firm of WSP USA on plans to repair and fully reopen the pedestrian bridge, including the scope and cost of the repairs. Details of the repairs and the construction timeline will be announced soon.



