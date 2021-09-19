Public invited to virtual forum discussing how the state court system handles domestic violence, more















The public is invited to discuss how the state court system handles cases of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual violence at four virtual community forums this month.

The regional forums will take place Sept. 27-30 on Zoom. Participants are required to register.

The forum for Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties is September 28, 4-5 p.m.

The forums are part of an in-depth, statewide assessment being conducted by the Administrative Office of the Courts, the operations arm of the Kentucky Judicial Branch. The assessment is to identify gaps in the way the court system addresses domestic violence issues.

In 2020, more than 12,000 criminal cases involving domestic violence and related charges were filed in Kentucky courts.

“If you or someone you know has sought and/or received assistance through the courts for domestic violence, dating violence, stalking or sexual violence, we want to hear from you,” said Vanessa Chauhan, the AOC’s domestic violence program coordinator. “These situations are devastating to the individuals and their families and we want to do everything we can to ensure our court professionals are trained and equipped to serve them.”



Community Forum Schedule

September 28

4-5 p.m. ET

Registration required. Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting link.

The forum is for citizens residing or working in Bath, Boone, Bourbon, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Fayette, Fleming, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Pendleton, Powell, Robertson, Rowan, Scott, Shelby, Trimble and Woodford