Point/Arc’s Boots ‘n Brews fundraiser was big success — and lots of fun, for a good cause















The Point/Arc’s annual Boots ‘n Brews fundraiser took place on the grounds at the DCCH center for Children and Families in Ft. Mitchell over the weekend and some 250 people attended.

The John Morgen Band performed.

The Point/Arc, celebrating its 49th year, was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability.

The mission is to help people with I/DD achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally.

More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.