Patriot Day remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 prior to Florence Y’all’s game, patriotic performance, more…















A Patriot Day Remembrance Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 will be held Saturday, September 11 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Florence Y’alls Stadium.

The event is a tribute to first responders and will feature a baseball game with the Florence Y’alls, music, fireworks, and more. The event is a joint effort of The City of Florence, Boone County Fiscal Court, the Florence Y’Alls and GO Pantry. Tickets to the event will be made available to first responders.

“A generation of young people have been born since that horrible, tragic day,” said City of Florence Mayor Diane Whalen. “We need to ensure that the events of that day are never forgotten.”

Boone County Commissioner Jesse Brewer said “From being in community service, I have the utmost respect and admiration for our first responders in Boone County. I know how much they would appreciate seeing a big crowd turn out to join them in remembering those we lost on 9/11.” He stated the event is an opportunity for the entire Northern Kentucky community to come together to honor first responders and remember the tragic events of 9/11.

Those in attendance can also support GO Pantry. GO Pantry is a non-profit community outreach providing food to hungry kids in Northern Kentucky on days that schools are not open. GO Pantry is requesting donations of canned goods including ravioli/SpaghettiOs and fruit cups at the event.

In addition to the game between the Florence Y’Alls and the Schaumburg Bloomers, the program is scheduled to include a Patriotic Performance by the Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers, recognition of Boone County’s first responders, viewing of a piece of the structural steel from the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, a pictorial timeline of 9/11 events, fireworks by Elite Pyrotechnics, and a musical performance by Cassette Junkies Band.

City of Florence