Paint the Cov Pink, participate in effort to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Oct.















The City of Covington is inviting its businesses to help “Paint The Cov Pink” as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which starts Oct. 1.

To bring attention to this disease and the efforts to prevent it and treat it, the City is organizing an array of events and arranging its own “Paint The Cov Pink” effort, including pink lighting and window displays at City Hall, special T-shirts for City employees, pink-colored badges worn by police officers, and a soon-to-be announced “sidewalk chalk” decoration event paired with mammogram offerings by St. Elizabeth Hospital staff.

The City encouraging Covington businesses to join the effort, and – just to get your creative juices flowing – here are some ideas how:



• Add pink string lights to your patio or outdoor spaces.

• Place pink bulbs in your windows or exterior lights.

• Create a pink window display.

• Add a giant pink ribbon to the exterior of your building or dress up your door.

• Have your employees wear pink shirts or ribbons.

• Add or highlight pink menu items (as in drinks or food).

• Create pink table settings.

• Consider how you, your staff, and/or customers might generate donations for breast cancer causes.

The City cannot endorse any specific business, it encourages Covington businesses to use other Covington businesses whenever possible.

For example, Covington’s own Theater House sells pink lights, gels and fabrics;

Egelston Maynard has T-shirts; B&E Decorating and Klingenberg’s Hardware & Paint sell paint; and Creative House of Art & Design sells art supplies.

If a Covington company can supply “pink” items to other businesses, the City will share that information.

If you choose to participate in the “Paint The Cov Pink” effort, email a picture to info@covingtonky.gov so they can be shared on social media.

City of Covington