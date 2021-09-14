On Constitution Day, Northern Kentucky Forum hosts Sec. of State Michael Adams talking about voting















NKU’s Northern Kentucky Forum is collaborating with NKU’s First Year Experience (freshman engagement) to host remarks from Secretary of State Michael Adams about voting in Kentucky.

As the state’s chief elections officer, Secretary Adams oversaw the 2020 election’s COVID modifications, some of which have been adopted for future elections.

Join the program in person or by video stream. If in person, masks are required on the NKU campus.

Secretary Adams will speak and then take your questions.

The program is Friday (Constitution Day) at 10-11:15 a.m. in the Griffin Hall Digitorium on the NKU campus. Parking is in the Kenton Garage, for a fee.

The virtual event will be streamed live and you can “tune in” via Zoom; link provided upon registration.

Register here: https://nku.eventsair.com/shcce/events.

The Northern Kentucky Forum is presented by the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement.