On Bourbon Heritage Month, meetNKY cites local standouts on list of ‘Best Bourbon Bars in America’















Bourbon Heritage Month is off to a notable start in Northern Kentucky as the Bourbon Review releases the annual “Best Bourbon Bars in America” list sponsored by Buffalo Trace.

For the first time, Northern Kentucky boasts 11 of the best bars in America.

The 2021 list includes the amazing 2020 award-winning bars like Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, Bourbon Haus 1841, Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar, Wiseguys @ Goodfellas Pizza, Libby’s Southern Comfort, Newberry Bros. Prohibition Bourbon Bar, Tousey House Tavern and The Globe, and three new additions this year: Smoke Justis in Covington’s historic Roebling Point, Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop in Covington’s Madison area and Midway Café in historic Fort Thomas.

“We could not be more delighted to celebrate these super additions to the Best Bourbon Bars in America list,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of meetNKY.

“We have been saying for years that Northern Kentucky is a ‘Bourbon Place’. The latest inclusion of these unique Bourbon venues helps us continue to tell this great story about an epic metro area on the rise.”

Along with Northern Kentucky’s signature Bourbon experience, The B-Line, meetNKY has a unique collaboration with two other epic Bourbon cities, Frankfort and Bardstown, creating an authentic Kentucky road trip called Come Find Bourbon.

“We know Northern Kentucky is a great start of a Kentucky Bourbon Adventure,” said Kirkpatrick. “Whether driving into the Commonwealth down I-71/I-75 or flying into CVG International Airport, our region is where the Bourbon State of Mind begins. We look forward to bringing in new visitors every day to get their first sip of our brand of Southern Hospitality.”

NKY is also home to some of the fastest-growing Bourbon distilleries in the Commonwealth including New Riff Distilling, Boone County Distilling, Second Sight Spirits, Neeley Family Distillery and Old Pogue Distilling.