October programs at BCM features edible experiments, spooky surprises for Halloween















Bring your little scientists to Chippie’s Science Lab at Behringer-Crawford Museum on October 14 to explore — and eat — food-themed science.

During this Halloween season, candy corn, taffy apples and other sweet treats are everywhere; but they are not the only tasty munchies around. Youngsters aged three to five and their caregivers will be delighted to taste edible experiments and other science-related snacks in this episode of BCM’s monthly series, which provides an hour of educational experiments and S.T.E.A.M.-based fun. Due to the prevalence of allergies, nuts will not be used in any of the activities.

On October 19, get your tots ready for a spooktacular Halloween at ‘Tot Tuesdays!’ From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., children will hear stories, make a fun craft and have a treat – all with a friendly Halloween theme. Lots of not-so-scary surprises are waiting for them at this preschool event.

The events are offered both in-person at the museum at 1600 Montague Road in Covington and virtually on Zoom, are free for BCM members. For non-members, the live sessions are included with museum admission — $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. The non-member cost for the virtual sessions is $5 per household. Participation in the in-person sessions is limited to 10 people. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For both members and non-members, there is a $3 per child lab fee for Chippie’s Lab and a $1 craft fee per child for Tot Tuesdays!.

Registration for Chippie’s Sensational Science Labs and ‘Tot Tuesdays!’ is required at least seven days in advance to allow time for supply pickup for virtual participants. Call Kim or Samantha at 859-491-4003 to register.

A Zoom link to the virtual sessions will be sent following registration and materials can be picked at the museum. For those who prefer to get their own supplies, the lab fee and craft fees are waived and a list will be sent along with the Zoom link.

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

