Nov. 10 HR 100 forum to highlight 2021 Strategic 6-Pack featuring national and regional experts















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management will present the HR 100 forum on Wednesday, Nov. 10, when six presentations, featuring national and regional experts, will highlight the 2021 HR Strategic 6-Pack presented by Payroll Partners.

The NKY Chamber’s HR 100 committee and NKY SHRM have collaborated to bring the forum to Receptions Banquet and Conference Center in Erlanger, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees will earn six strategic/business SHRM credits and hear from several renowned professionals during six sessions covering relevant strategic realignment, HR, leadership and diversity, equity and inclusion topics.

Early-bird Registration is available online for $75 through Sept. 10 at nkychamber.com. Registration increases to $100 after Sept. 10.

“As an active member of both the NKY Chamber and NKY SHRM communities, I am very excited to see this collaboration,” said Michelle Cestaric, Chair of the HR 100 Committee and Director of Sales at Staffmark. “Our NKY business partners and human resource professionals will get an opportunity to hear thought-provoking strategies around some of today’s most relevant HR topics. This great lineup of speakers will share ideas and tools to empower leaders and organizations with ways to effectively engage their workforce in today’s changing climate.”

With presentations centered on shattering the glass ceiling, creative leadership and culture, and an inclusive leadership panel, attendees will come away with ideas and best practices to improve their businesses and further develop their leadership skills.

“This has always been a ‘can’t-miss’ event for me,” said Juliane Stockman, President of the NKY SHRM Chapter and Director of Corporate Engagement in the College of Informatics at Northern Kentucky University. “As someone who struggles to get strategic credits for an SPHR certification at a reasonable price, this is an outstanding event with very timely topics and dynamic speakers. I am excited to network with the HR community to gain insights that can be implemented back at the office.”

The six topics and speakers include:

• Dealing with Change in this Ever-Changing World: How Can HR Professionals Continue to Serve Their Customers and the Business?

Priya Dhingra Klocek • Shattering the Glass Ceiling: A Strategic Approach to Maximize Total Talent

Cathy D. Mills • Poverty to Possibility: 5 Turning Points and Forces That Changed the Trajectory of a Child’s Life and Opportunities for the Better — and What That Means for Your Business

Diane Bailey-Boulet • Conscious Culture: A Game Plan to Build a Great Workplace

Melanie Booher • Leading Through Creativity and Influence

Glenn Sharp • Inclusive Leadership: The Value of Courageous Conversations and Best Practices for HR Teams

HR Panel: Roula Allouch, John Hawkins, Kristen Smitherman-Voltaire, Gina Stough

The 2021 HR Strategic 6-Pack is presented by Payroll Partners. Topic speaker sponsors include Delta Airlines, Strauss Troy and Thomas More University. The HR 100 event sponsor is Humana and the HR 100 media sponsor is Scooter Media. Erigo Employer Solutions is the HR 100 Continuing Education Sponsor

Sponsorship packages are still available. Contact Diana McGlade at dmcglade@nkychamber.com for more information.

