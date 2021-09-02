Northern Kentucky University entrepreneurship program ranked one of nation’s most affordable















Northern Kentucky University offers one of the nation’s most affordable entrepreneurship degrees, according to a new ranking from University Headquarters.

NKU ranks as the 9th best affordable program for students wanting to develop an entrepreneurial mindset. The University Headquarters, an online resource dedicated to helping students navigate higher education, revealed its top 100 schools after assessing data and several factors, including accreditations, affordability and flexibility.

“The possible outcomes for a degree in entrepreneurship are nearly endless. Graduates with these degrees are highly valued as employees because they have been trained to take smart risks, think independently, and bring in a healthy bottom line. After all, as any good entrepreneur will know, education is an investment. With that in mind, students and their families should seek out programs that are likely to yield a great return on that investment,” stated University Headquarters in its review.

Housed in Haile College of Business, the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship prepares learners for today’s fast-paced economic environment. Students take ownership of their future through innovation and entrepreneurial activities both inside and outside the classroom—from access to capital to making ideas real.

NKU has received numerous accolades for its award-winning entrepreneurship curriculum. Just last fall, the CIE was named one of the world’s best in creating, advancing and enabling educational opportunities from the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers. Many students use the classroom concepts to start their own business through NKU’s internationally ranked 12-week business accelerator, the INKUBATOR program.

“We have a rich heritage of helping students identify problems as opportunities and tackle the challenges that follow,” said Dr. David Schneider, director of the CIE. “Going through our program equips you with the right approaches for discovering novel concepts and thriving in today’s environment.”

NKU’s Haile College of Business is accredited by AACSB-International, a distinction earned by fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide. To learn more about NKU’s business offerings and Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, visit www.nku.edu.

Northern Kentucky University